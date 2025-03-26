Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group has entered a strategic partnership with Alameda Group, a leading international hospital operator, to develop and manage high-quality medical and healthcare services in its projects, as per a disclosure.

Under the agreement, Alameda will operate a new hospital in Madinaty, the largest urban community developed by Talaat Moustafa Group, through a world-class operator meeting international standards.

This marks the first of several planned joint ventures in the group's cities in Egypt and abroad, aiming to provide top-tier healthcare services.

The Madinaty hospital, set to open in 2027, represents an investment exceeding EGP 5 billion.

It will offer advanced medical care, attract medical tourism, and position itself as a key healthcare destination in the region.

With a capacity of approximately 200 beds, the hospital will deliver integrated medical services, aligning with Talaat Moustafa Group’s strategy to enhance the quality of life in its developments.

The project is expected to serve around 201 million residents across the group's communities and over 504 million people in East Cairo.

