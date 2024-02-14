Egypt is targeting attracting Turkish investments of about $500 to $600 million in the industrial sector within 2024, a government official told Al Arabiya Business.

In 2023, the country sealed investment contracts worth $500 million with Turkish investors in several industrial fields, including readymade garments, plastic, minerals, and cartons, the official pointed out.

The official also estimated the value of Turkish investments in Egypt at $2.5 billion, expecting it to increase by at least 20% by the end of 2024.

Moreover, the official highlighted that the Egyptian government seeks to increase the country’s exports to Türkiye by 10% to 15% by the end of the current year to reach $3.4 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).