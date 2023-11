Egypt aims to increase agricultural production to about EGP 1.34 trillion during the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, with an annual growth rate of 4.1%, Ministry of Planning and Economic Development stated on November 15th.

Agricultural output represents about 11.3% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY 2023/2024.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).