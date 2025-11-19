Cairo recently hosted the Egypt-Sverdlovsk Economic Forum under the theme “New Horizons for Economic Cooperation,” bringing together senior officials, business leaders, and representatives from Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. The event was organized by the Moscow Export Center in Egypt and the Russian-Egyptian Business Council to accelerate industrial and investment partnerships between the two sides.

Trade between Egypt and Sverdlovsk has already surpassed $400m, reflecting growing momentum in bilateral economic relations. Broader Egypt–Russia trade reached $9.4 billion, with projections to exceed $11bn by the end of 2025.

In his remarks, Alexey Robertovich Tevanyan, Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Egypt, described Sverdlovsk as one of Russia’s largest industrial and scientific hubs, home to thousands of specialists and skilled workers. He emphasized strong government support for expanding cooperation with Arab nations and reaffirmed Egypt’s status as a key strategic partner.

Tevanyan noted that Egypt’s accession to the BRICS group opens new avenues for collaboration, alongside major joint projects such as the Russian Industrial Zone in East Port Said, the development of the Suez Canal Economic Zone, and continued progress at the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant. He also highlighted Russia’s role as Egypt’s top grain supplier and the arrival of 1.5 million Russian tourists last year.

Alexey Kuznetsov, Deputy Governor of Sverdlovsk, stated that the region’s trade with African countries totals approximately $900 million, with Egypt accounting for nearly half. He underscored Egypt’s growing importance in Russia’s regional strategy.

Nina Zikhoryova, Ambassador of the Moscow Export Center and Director of Development at the Egyptian-Russian Business Council, described the forum as a practical step toward long-term industrial and investment partnerships. She emphasized that the next phase will shift from dialogue to implementation, positioning Egypt as a central hub in Russia’s regional market expansion.

Representing Egypt, Ahmed Taha Borai of the Egyptian Exporters Association said the forum offers valuable opportunities to strengthen ties between Egyptian and Russian companies. He announced a new initiative—launched in partnership with the Arab African International Bank—to establish an export academy that will train 150 participants, primarily from African countries, to support joint manufacturing and export efforts.

Oleg Sergeevich Alexandrin, Deputy Minister of International and External Economic Relations of Sverdlovsk, recalled that Yekaterinburg hosted Egypt’s national football team during the 2018 World Cup and currently hosts around 400 Egyptian students in its universities. He noted the region’s GDP stands at nearly $50bn, with key sectors including mining, industry, and energy.

Anastasia Yurovinova, Project Director at Sverdlovsk’s Investment Attraction Department, described the region as one of Russia’s strongest industrial territories, spanning 200,000 square kilometers and home to four million people. She highlighted major initiatives such as the Food and Agricultural Import Support Center, which serves nearly 20 million consumers.

