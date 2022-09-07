Cairo – Suez Customs has collected EGP 5.68 billion in total taxes, customs duties, and other charges during August 2022.

The total value of taxes and customs duties collected for imported goods at Suez Customs reached EGP 1.72 billion in August 2022, Akhbar El-Youm recently reported.

The value-added tax (VAT) imposed on such goods amounted to EGP 3.46 billion last August, while other charges totalled EGP 426.74 million.

In the meantime, Suez Customs exported goods at a total value of EGP 6.52 billion last month. Other charges imposed on such goods came in at EGP 1.93 million.

The exported goods include strategic commodities and general cargo such as sand, juices, cosmetics, and poultry feed.

