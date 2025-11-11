Arab Finance: Sixth of October for Development and Investment Company (SODIC) has signed a financial lease agreement with EFG Financial Solutions S.A.E. for a total value of EGP 2.94 billion, as per a disclosure.

According to the company, the agreement will be presented to SODIC’s upcoming Ordinary General Assembly meeting for approval.

Established in 1996, SODIC is a mixed-use developer listed on the EGX, with a portfolio of diversified projects across Egypt, particularly in Cairo and the North Coast.