Arab Finance: Sky Realty Holding Limited has increased its ownership in Bonyan for Development and Trade (BONY.CA) to 82.19% following a transaction involving 68.246 million shares, as per a disclosure.

The company’s ownership before the deal stood at 78.06%. The average buy price of the transaction is EGP 4.96 per share, with the total value at EGP 338.5 million.

The deal was executed between August 28th and September 22nd, 2025, through Commercial International Brokerage Company, based in Sheikh Zayed, Giza.

The filing showed no changes in related-party ownership, which remained at 0.000006%.

