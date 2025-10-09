Egypt’s balance of payment (BoP) recorded an overall deficit of $2.10 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to $9.70 billion in FY23/24, according to the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) data.

The capital and financial account registered net inflows of $10.20 billion in FY24/25, versus $ 29.90 billion a year earlier.

Foreign direct investments (FDI) recorded net inflows of $12.20 billion at the end of June 2025, which included inflows of $35 billion from the Ras El Hekma deal.

Meanwhile, inflows of portfolio investment hit $1.60 billion, an annual drop from $14.50 billion.

Non-oil trade deficit jumped to $37.10 billion in FY24/25 from $31.90 billion in FY23/24, while the Suez Canal transit receipts plunged to $3.60 billion from $6.60 billion.

Tourism revenues witnessed a 16.30% year-on-year (YoY) rise to $16.70 billion during the 12-month period that ended on 30 June 2025, versus $14.40 billion. This growth was supported by a pickup in the number of tourist nights to 179.30 million nights, compared to 154.10 million nights.

