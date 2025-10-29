Arab Finance: The General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has laid the foundation stone for two textile and garment projects in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with total investments amounting to $20.5 million, as per a statement.

The projects are expected to create 4,600 direct job opportunities across a combined area of 68,000 square meters.

The first project, developed by China’s Top New Garment Group, focuses on manufacturing ready-made garments and sportswear.

The company will invest $7.2 million to establish an integrated factory spanning 28,000 square meters, creating 4,000 jobs.

The facility is expected to produce over 25 million garments annually, entirely for export, with operations slated to begin in July 2026.

The second project, by Top Credit Textile, involves fabric and textile manufacturing with a total investment of $13.3 million.

Covering 40,000 square meters, it will generate 600 direct jobs and produce more than 28,000 tons of textiles annually, 80% of which will be exported.

