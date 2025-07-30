Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), and Dominic Goh, Singapore's Ambassador to Egypt, explored investment opportunities in industrial and logistics zones or seaports affiliated with the authority, according to a statement.

The SCZone offers numerous investment opportunities in line with its strategic vision that covers 21 diverse industrial and logistics sectors, Gamal El-Dien noted.

He also affirmed that integration between ports and industrial zones represents a link between production and manufacturing operations. This targets global markets, given the authority's six ports on the Mediterranean and Red Seas.

The chairman also rolled out plans to cooperate with Singaporean institutions and companies in a number of key sectors.

Meanwhile, coordination with the Singapore Cooperation Agency (SCE) is underway to transfer Singapore's expertise in port management and operations using the latest smart port management systems.

Gamal El-Dien stressed the importance of this cooperation to support the digital transformation strategy for ports, which contributes to enhancing governance indicators and increasing operational efficiency.