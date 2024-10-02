The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and the Egyptian Holding Company for Silos and Storage (EHCSS) are set to develop an integrated complex for handling, processing, and storing grains, with an initial investment of $153 million, according to sources cited by Al Mal News.

The complex will be constructed in two phases, with the first phase costing $75 million and the second $78 million.

The project is expected to be completed in two to two and a half years, pending the involvement of a local or strategic foreign investor.

SCZone has allocated 1 million square meters for the complex, with 385,000 sqm in a port area dedicated to 20 silos capable of storing between 4 to 6 million tons of grain annually.

Additionally, the 650,000 sqm logistics zone will handle the processing of 648,000 tons of wheat flour and 252,000 tons of bran annually.

The complex will primarily focus on supplying grain to East Africa and the Gulf, where 55 million tons of grain pass through the Suez Canal each year.

