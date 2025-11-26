Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) attracted investments estimated at $11.6 billion during the past three and a half years, 50% of which are Chinese investments, Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dien announced.

Within the framework of the Egyptian-Chinese partnership, the TEDA zone’s cooperation with the SCZONE exceeded a value of $3 billion across more than 200 industrial, service, and logistics projects.

Meanwhile, the volume of cooperation with Chinese investments in the Qantara West industrial zone crossed $700 million.

Gamal El-Dien emphasized the authority’s readiness to provide all forms of necessary support to the Jiangsu province’s companies planning to expand their investments within the SCZONE.

His remarks came during the Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference between Jiangsu and Egypt.

On his part, Si Yong, director general of the Department of Commerce of Jiangsu Province, asserted that the province boasts 16 advanced manufacturing sectors and 158 officially designated development zones.

He added that the total contracted investments of companies from the province in Egypt hit nearly $240 million, reflecting the growing economic presence of these companies in the Egyptian market.

Earlier this month, Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib revealed that over Chinese companies are operating in Egypt, with investments exceeding $8 billion.

