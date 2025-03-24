Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has announced the beta launch of its digital services to enhance the investors’ business, as per a statement.

This launch is part of the authority’s first phase of the digital platform for one-stop-shop services digitization and digital transformation efforts.

The digital platform will include two customer relations management (CRM) services designed to simplify processes for investors.

Backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the first phase features a range of one-stop-shop services, including permanent operation licenses by Notice and annual follow-up of establishments holding operating licenses.

More services are set to be launched gradually, including temporary operation licenses by notice, permanent operation licenses-prior licensing, and operating license administration amendment, among others.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE, stated: “This step is designed to facilitate procedures for investors and provide more efficient and transparent services, thereby enhancing the investment climate within SCZONE.”

For his part, Mark Davis, EBRD Managing Director Southern and Eastern Mediterranean commented: ”The SCZONE’s transformative initiative will revitalize the investment ecosystem, drive economic growth, and create jobs, ultimately establishing a dynamic and prosperous environment for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Egypt.”

Meanwhile, Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman of Agility, unveiled investments valued at $60 million to create new customs and logistics facilities in SCZONE.

Sultan added: “Agility’s Transfora business is partnering with the EBRD to launch a secure new digital gateway and one-stop shop to serve SCZONE’s investors.”

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).