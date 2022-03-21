The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a meeting of senior officials of the technical committee for political consultations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia on bilateral relations and regional issues on Sunday.

The Egyptian side was headed by Alaa Moussa — the Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Affairs — while the Saudi side was headed by Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh — the Saudi Assistant Minister of State for African Affairs.

The talks dealt with a number of regional and international files of mutual interest, coordinating positions on them, in addition to discussing ways to advance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

