Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib discussed doubling the volume of trade between Egypt and Saudi Arabia through mechanisms that would meet the aspirations of both nations, according to a statement.

In his meeting with Saudi Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, El-Khatib noted that Egypt has adopted clear monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation and enhancing competitiveness.

He added that the government’s fiscal policies contribute to easing burdens on investors by reducing customs clearance times and enhancing services and procedures related to companies and investors.

The minister also urged cooperation on supply chains and the localization of industries of mutual interest, such as the automotive and renewable energy sectors in Egypt and the pharmaceutical and chemical industries in Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, El-Khatib highlighted the importance of achieving integration across various industries to boost trade exchanges and strengthen maritime connectivity between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and East and Southern Africa. In this regard, they will establish logistics zones in different parts of the continent.

Meanwhile, the Saudi delegation commended Egypt's economic reform measures and welcomed the government's efforts to address the challenges faced by Saudi investors in the country.

They also explored procedures for Saudi companies to operate within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), anchoring Egypt's position as a gateway for Saudi investments and trade in Africa.

