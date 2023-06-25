Egypt moved up six places in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Index for 2023 to rank 81st among the 166 countries, with a score of 69.62, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala ElSaid announced on June 24th, citing the Sustainable Development Report (SDR) 2023.

The country’s position improved this year compared to last year’s 87th ranking out of 163 countries, with a score of 68.7, the minister noted.

The international report reflects Egypt’s progress toward achieving SDGs in 2023, Assistant Minister of Planning and Economic Development for Sustainable Development Mona Essam said.

Several United Nations’ (UN) SDGs improved this year compared to 2022, including Goal 4, "Quality Education," Goal 7, "Affordable and Clean Energy," and Goal 17, "Partnerships for the Goals," Essam added.

The report was published by the University of Cambridge in collaboration with the German foundation Bertelsmann Stiftung and the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), which operates under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary-General and supervised by Professor Jeffrey Sachs, an expert in sustainable development.

