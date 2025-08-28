Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that Egypt recorded the highest level of dollar resources in its history last July, amounting to about $8.5 billion, as per a statement.

Speaking during his weekly press conference, Madbouly stressed that these resources do not include hot money but came from various state sectors, most notably a sharp increase in remittances from Egyptians abroad.

Moreover, he said these figures reflect growing confidence in the Egyptian economy.

He also addressed Egypt’s long-term economic planning, confirming that the government is finalizing a comprehensive vision for development and the economy until 2030, which he described as the “post-IMF program.”

He explained that the plan builds on Egypt Vision 2030, the outcomes of the national dialogue, sectoral strategies, and expert input across industries such as industry, agriculture, tourism, ICT, and services.

Madbouly highlighted the plan, which includes specific targets and quantitative indicators for the next five years, will be presented in draft form to the cabinet next week, followed by a press conference in early September.

A public dialogue will then be launched for two months to gather feedback, with the final document to be completed before the end of this year.

