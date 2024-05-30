Egypt - Marie Louis Bishara, President of the Readymade Garment Export Council, recently announced impressive growth in Egypt’s ready-made garment exports. From January to April 2024, the sector’s exports surged to $856m, a substantial increase compared to the $697m recorded during the same period in 2023—an impressive 23% rise.

Top Importers:

United States: Ready-made garment exports to the United States grew by 14%, totalling $347m in the same period. This div surpasses the $304m recorded in 2023.

European Union: Exports to the European Union, which stands as the second-largest market for Egyptian ready-made garments, experienced a remarkable 33% boost. The value reached $200m in the first four months of 2024, up from $150m in 2023.

Spain: Sector exports to Spain also witnessed substantial growth, rising by 45%. The total value reached $49m from January to April 2024, compared to $34m during the same period in 2023.

Arab countries: Exports to Arab countries saw significant growth, reaching $173m—an increase of 34% from the previous year.

Saudi Arabia: The Kingdom emerged as a major importer, with an 85% surge in ready-made garment exports during the first four months of 2024. The value rose from $28m in 4M 2023 to $52m in 4M 2024.

Libya also demonstrated robust growth, recording $60m in exports—up from $33m—an impressive 82% increase.

Africa: Exports to African countries (excluding Arab states) soared to $2.5m, marking an impressive 189% growth.

