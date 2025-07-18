Arab Finance: Minister of the Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimi met with the chairmen and executive managing directors of the holding companies to discuss the latest developments of the companies' operations, according to a statement.

Within the framework of the State Ownership Policy Document, Shimi underlined the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector and attracting investment in promising opportunities within affiliated companies.

The meeting touched upon the projects’ expansion, modernizing institutional performance, and boosting management efficiency.

Shimi highlighted the importance of leveraging assets and maximizing their returns in line with the ministry’s strategy to reinforce companies' financial positions and achieve sustainable returns that support development plans.

He also emphasized that enhancing occupational health and safety procedures is essential to protecting workers, preserving facilities, and increasing operational efficiency.

The ministry is currently working to motivate employees and develop their skills through modern training programs, as they are the key driver of the development process, added Shimi.

He said the ministry is fully open to enhancing cooperation with local and international investors to establish joint projects that improve productivity and competitiveness.

