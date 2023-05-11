Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has signed a cooperation protocol with his Portuguese counterpart Manuel Pizarro to boost the health and pharmaceuticals sectors, according to a statement on May 10th.

The protocol covers the fields of healthcare systems development, latest healthcare technologies employment, planning systems enhancement, executing and following up on healthcare services, exchanging expertise, and qualifying medical staff in various medical specialties as well as paramedics as per the latest scientific protocols and technologies, Abdel Ghaffar said.

Under the agreement, health sectors in both countries will exchange expertise and information in the areas of information systems, healthcare sector digitization, health science research, alongside pharmaceutical, cosmetics and medical equipment development industries, the Egyptian minister added.

He stated that the signing came within the framework of bolstering bilateral relations between both countries to upgrade the health sector.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).