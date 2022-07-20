The Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry is planning to launch a new platform to exchange and recycle industrial waste and promote the small- and medium-sized industries and entrepreneurship in Egypt with an investment cost of EGP 15 million, according to an official statement on July 19th.

The new platform is expected to attract around 300 companies, 120 entrepreneurs, and 100 researchers, Associate Minister for Industrial Affairs at the Ministry of Trade and Industry Ahmed Reda said.

It will contribute to the Egyptian experiment in the treatment of industrial waste through recycling which will boost green economic transformation in various production and services sectors, Reda noted.

Reda added that the top objective of the new platform is to connect industrial facilities producing waste to beneficiaries and users of it.

