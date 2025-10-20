Arab Finance: PFI Asset Management has launched its first sponsored mutual fund, PFI Money Market Fund (PFI Cashi), marking a key milestone in the company’s expansion and diversification strategy, as per a press release.

PFI Cashi is now the fourth fund under the firm’s management.

It follows PFI Asset Management’s role in managing the Housing and Development Bank (HDBank) Money Market Fund Mawared, in addition to two funds managed on behalf of GIG Insurance Egypt.

Commenting on the launch, Ghada Alkady, CEO and Managing Director of PFI Asset Management, said: “This launch affirms PFI Asset Management’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Egyptian asset management and delivering innovative investment solutions to its clients”.

Established in March 2024 and operational since July 2024, PFI Asset Management is the investment arm of Post for Investment (PFI).

The company plans to broaden its offerings by introducing innovative, non-traditional investment funds and providing customized portfolio management services.

Its investment solutions are tailored to meet the needs of individual investors, corporations, banks, insurance companies, government entities, family offices, and other financial institutions, in line with its long-term strategic vision.