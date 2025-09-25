Trade volume between Egypt and Pakistan reached approximately $217 million in 2024, according to a statement.

Egyptian exports to Pakistan were worth $104 million last year, while imports from the South Asian country to Egypt valued at $113 million.

Abdel Aziz El-Sherif, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS) at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade, highlighted that Pakistan’s investments in Egypt stand at $36 million through 177 Pakistani companies.

He added that this number is expected to increase in the coming period, as several companies, operating in smartphone production, electric motorcycles, and grain storage, plan to launch operations in Egypt soon.

El-Sherif also emphasized that linking the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) with Pakistan's Gwadar Port would have a positive impact in facilitating trade flow between the two countries. This is in addition to transforming Pakistan into a hub for trade between Central Asian and African countries via Egypt.

