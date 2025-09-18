Arab Finance: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk welcomed that Egypt will host the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in November 2025, according to a statement.

The event marks an important step toward strengthening trilateral cooperation between Egypt, Russia, and African nations, Overchuk stated.

In his meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Overchuk discussed the prospects of establishing the Russian industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and progress on the Dabaa nuclear power plant.

Talks also explored mechanisms for joint cooperation in energy, tourism, transportation, water desalination, agriculture, food security, and mining.

Moreover, Overchuk expressed eagerness to expand cooperation with Egypt in areas such as trade, industry, agriculture, food processing, tourism, energy, and logistics.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).