Egypt is on the course to meet its target of luring 15 million tourists in 2023 despite the repercussions of the Hamas-Israel war, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Issa said in an interview with Reuters.

Issa noted that the fallout in the country’s tourism since the onset of the war has been contained to less than 10% of the total bookings.

He added that the country would offer an additional $500 incentive per flight landing in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The number of tourists rose 7% year on year (YoY) in the 10 months to October 2023, given the higher tourist arrivals from Germany and China, the Issa said.

