Arab Finance: Egypt is probing ways to boost cooperation with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in the field of developing policies for emerging technologies, as per a statement on June 13th.

During his visit to France, Egyptian Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat met with the OECD’s Secretary-General Mathias Cormann to discuss means of cooperation within the Egypt-OECD Country Program.

Both parties discussed cooperation in the domains of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital infrastructure, and data and indicators governance.

The two sides also touched upon boosting the Egyptian communications and information technology sector as a bridge used to strengthen OECD’s policies in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, along with mulling the possibility of joining the OECD’s policy-making committees as well as standards development committees.

Furthermore, Talaat met with leaders of Teleperformance, NOKIA, and Alcatel Lucent Enterprise to discuss investment opportunities and the possibility of expanding their businesses in Egypt.

