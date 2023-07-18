Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry received on Monday a phone call from his Norwegian counterpart Anniken Huitfeldt, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, as well as the latest developments in Sudan and Palestine.

During the call, the two ministers stressed the aspiration of Egypt and Norway to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields, said Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Norwegian Minister for Foreign Affairs was keen to inquire about the Foreign Minister’s evaluation of the outcomes of the summit of the countries neighboring Sudan. She praised the Egyptian initiative to hold the summit, expressing her aspiration that the efforts of the country’s neighbours would contribute to resolving the Sudanese crisis and stopping the ongoing war.

Minister Shoukry was keen to review Egypt’s efforts since the beginning of the crisis to demand an immediate ceasefire, welcome the Sudanese brothers in Egypt and support the border crossings with the medical, relief and humanitarian teams and equipment needed to provide support for the Sudanese arrivals.

Shoukry praised the consensus of the participating countries at the last summit on stressing full respect for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Sudan, non-interference in its internal affairs, the importance of preserving the institutions of the Sudanese state, and the serious and comprehensive handling of the current crisis and its humanitarian consequences.

He also praised the process of facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid through the territories of neighboring countries, stressing the importance of a political solution to stop the ongoing conflict, and the formation of a ministerial mechanism on the crisis at the level of foreign ministers of neighboring countries.

Upon the request of the Norwegian Foreign Minister, Shoukry reviewed Egypt’s assessment of the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the need to stop the cycle of violence, put an end to the repeated Israeli incursions against Palestinian cities and villages.

He stressed the importance of joining international efforts to achieve calm and restore hope for the resumption of the peace process between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

