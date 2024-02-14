Arab Finance: Head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Osama Rabie met with the Dutch Ambassador to Cairo Peter Mollema to discuss ways of boosting joint cooperation in the field of green transformation, as per a statement by the SCA on February 13th.

The meeting also touched on developments in the situation in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb region and their impact on the global trade movement.

The Dutch ambassador hailed the promising opportunities for the Suez Canal in light of its distinguished geographical location that makes it a global destination for providing advanced logistical services.

