Egypt - Basil Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), announced that between July 2014 and December 2024, the agency issued 19,804 final and temporary business regularization licences, along with 110,137 final licences for small enterprises.

These were processed through MSMEDA’s one-stop-shop units, located in offices across all Egyptian governorates, to simplify the establishment and operation of businesses.

Rahmy emphasized that MSMEDA branches across Egypt continue their efforts throughout Ramadan to support micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) owners. The agency offers a range of initiatives designed to empower entrepreneurs, enhance their skills, and expand their market opportunities. He highlighted MSMEDA’s commitment to delivering high-quality services, supported by a team of experienced professionals across its regional offices.

As part of these efforts, MSMEDA has deployed 37 business regularization committees this month through its offices in various governorates. These committees play a crucial role in facilitating the formalization of MSMEs, streamlining licensing procedures, and integrating more businesses into the formal economy. This enables business owners to benefit from the incentives provided under Law 152/2020 for small enterprise development. MSMEDA also offers technical and administrative support to entrepreneurs, guiding them through the legal processes required to obtain business licences.

In addition, MSMEDA regional offices are hosting a series of interactive seminars at Egyptian universities and technical schools this month. These sessions aim to educate students on entrepreneurship, equipping them with the skills and knowledge needed to turn their ideas into successful businesses. The agency is also actively participating in “Ahlan Ramadan” fairs across governorates to support small enterprises.

Rahmy encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs and young business owners to take advantage of MSMEDA’s entrepreneurship training programs, available through its nationwide offices. He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to providing entrepreneurs with the necessary tools and resources for success, recognizing them as key drivers of Egypt’s economic growth.

Hossam Mounir