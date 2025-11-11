Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) announced plans to inject new investments ranging between $200 million and $250 million during the next fiscal year (FY) 2026/2027, as per a disclosure.

The planned investments are set to be made to increase the company’s production capacity and strengthen its presence in new export markets.

The development plan targets a 10% increase in total production capacity across its plants, from 2 million tons annually now to 2.2 million tons.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.