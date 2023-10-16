The National Veal Project, which is part of the Decent Life presidential initiative to improve the living conditions in rural Egypt, has received EGP 219.6m from the Ministry of Agriculture. The funds will benefit 305 small-scale breeders and young graduates, who will receive 4,880 livestock for raising and fattening. This was announced by Moustafa El-Sayyad, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Livestock, Fish and Poultry, after a meeting of the project’s board of directors chaired by Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Elsayed Elkosayer.

Elkosayer said that the project aims to increase the production and availability of red meat and dairy products in the market and to balance the prices for both producers and consumers. He added that the total amount allocated to the project so far has reached EGP 8.263bn, benefiting more than 43,000 farmers with over 498,000 livestock.

Tarek Soliman, Head of the Livestock and Poultry Development Sector at the Agriculture Ministry, explained how farmers can join the project. He said they can apply through the nearest agricultural administration, the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), or online through the Livestock and Poultry Development Department.

