Recently, the Federal Executive Council approved an Agro-Development Syndicated Facility for which Origin Tech Group is to power a truly Nigeria’s pioneering integrated food security systems through a revolutionary large-scale agricultural mechanization programme code-named “Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity Programme” in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to expand food production significantly.

Speaking on the programme on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, while commending Origin Tech Group for its revolutionary yet home-grown initiative stated that the project aims to develop an integrated food security systems that will combine food production, logistics and market hubs spanning 150,000 hectares across the country.

According to Kyari, ‘’It will provide irrigation equipment, mechanisation equipment, and land clearing for large farms ranging from a minimum of 2,000 hectares to a maximum of 25,000 hectares per cluster.

The minister also stated that in addition, the programme is projected to create about 1.5 million jobs and drive down food prices by about 25%. It can be likened to a Marshall programme for food production.

The programme intends to achieve its objectives within three years, starting with the 2024 dry season farming. It has a funding timeline of 10 years and focuses on crops of immediate coverage.

Earlier in the year, President Bola Tinubu hinted about the Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity Programme as a cardinal project of his administration during his visit to Minna, Niger State, emphasizing the government’s commitment to food security and local industry protection. He highlighted the initiative’s goal to deploy advanced agricultural machinery and technology for enhanced Agro-value chain productivity.

According to President Tinubu: “The Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity Programme is a crucial platform for addressing the challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural mechanization,”. He underscored the administration’s dedication to transforming Nigeria into an economy of opportunities, ensuring food security, and supporting local industries.

With a proven track record of successful partnerships and market development, Origin Tech Group will oversee this initiative which aims to establish mechanization hubs nationwide, boosting the agricultural sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

For over 25 years, Origin Tech Group has been a market leader, offering innovative, home-grown solutions across various economic sectors, including food systems, automotive, civil engineering, and construction.

by Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba