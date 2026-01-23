Arab Finance: Minapharm Pharmaceuticals' board of directors has discussed the terms and conditions of a loan worth €13.25 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), according to a disclosure to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company aims to use the potential loan to refinance part of its short- and medium-term borrowings, as well as to fund capital expenditures and product development at its new production facility.

The financing will also partially support the development of a new vocational training academy.

Established in 1958, the company produces licensed and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, veterinary products, drug delivery systems, cosmetics, and skin care supplies. The company's expertise covers a broad spectrum of medicines, ranging from small molecules to extremely complex bioengineered proteins.