Cairo – The value of bilateral trade between Egypt and Mauritania amounted to $ 42.90 million in 2022, up 11.30% from $38.50 million in 2021.

Egypt exported goods worth $41.10 million to the Republic last year, higher by 7.30% than $38.30 million as of 31 December 2021, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Meanwhile, Egypt’s imports from Mauritania hiked by 644.40% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.80 million in 2022 from $241,000.

In fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, the remittances of Egyptians working in Mauritania hit $985,000, marking a 322.70% YoY leap from $233,000.

The remittances of Mauritanian citizens working in Egypt declined by 1.40% to $139,000 in FY21/22 from $141,000 in FY20/21.

Mauritanian investments in the most populous country in North Africa stood at $512,000 during FY21/22, an annual surge of 5020% from $10,000.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).