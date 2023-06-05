Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir met with his Mauritanian counterpart Yahya El Waqf to probe cooperation between Egypt and Mauritania in several agricultural areas, as stated on June 4th.

El Quseir expressed the ministry’s keenness to support the Mauritanian agriculture ministry in the fields of agricultural scientific research, development of new types of seeds for drought and salt-tolerant strategic crops, application of the latest agricultural practices and water harvesting.

The Egyptian ministry is also looking forward to cooperating with Mauritania in producing and growing high-quality date palms, El Quseir noted, adding that a related cooperation protocol will come into force soon.

For his part, El Waqf is looking forward to benefiting from the Egyptian expertise in growing strategic crops, especially wheat, as well as dates and palms.

This is in addition to benefiting from the Egyptian side the fields of agricultural guidance, alongside training the Mauritanian staff members in Cairo.

At the end of the meeting, both ministers agreed on forming a technical committee made up of agricultural experts from each country to follow up on the potential joint projects.

