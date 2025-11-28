Arab Finance: Mantrac Egypt, the exclusive Caterpillar dealer in the country, has signed a renewed partnership agreement with Pickalbatros Hotels and Resorts Group for the second consecutive year, expanding its support for the energy infrastructure of one of Egypt’s major tourism operators, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement provides Pickalbatros with preventive maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, underscoring Mantrac’s role as a long-term partner in energy and marine transport.

Through its technical solutions, Mantrac aims to strengthen operational efficiency across the tourism and hospitality sector.

Under this year’s agreement, Mantrac will carry out a preventive maintenance program for 93 Caterpillar generators and implement efficiency upgrades for 14 units.

The scope of work is intended to support energy performance and ensure consistent operations across Pickalbatros facilities.

The partnership also includes the installation of remote-control devices connected via internet networks to monitor generator performance.

These systems will deliver technical reports that help identify potential risks, while Mantrac continues to provide after-sales services, from routine maintenance to major repairs, to extend equipment lifespan and maintain reliability.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).