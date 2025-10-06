Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Abang Yusuf Abang Puteh, Senior Vice President of LNG Assets at Malaysia’s Petronas, to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Egypt and the company in the natural gas sector, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on maximizing the use of Egypt’s gas sector infrastructure and exploring new opportunities in light of Petronas’ existing investments and partnership with Shell in the West Delta Deep Fields and the Idku LNG Complex.

Discussions also covered areas of cooperation and joint projects aimed at increasing energy efficiency, enhancing operational capacity, and optimizing the use of existing infrastructure to achieve greater economic value while supporting emissions reduction efforts.

Badawi commended Petronas’ contributions to Egypt’s natural gas projects and expressed his hope that the company would further expand its investments in natural gas exploration, citing the sector’s strong potential.

For his part, Puteh highlighted Petronas’ pride in its long-standing partnership with Egypt’s petroleum sector, describing it as the foundation of the company’s operations in the West Delta Deep Fields.

He reaffirmed Petronas’ confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and its intention to expand its presence in the country.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in the natural gas sector and maintain coordination between technical teams to maximize economic and operational benefits from joint projects and infrastructure.

