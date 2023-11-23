Cooperation Petroleum Company (Copetrole), a subsidiary of the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), has signed a cooperation protocol with Malaysia’s Petronas to further enhance koint cooperation in the petroleum field, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources said.

Both sides will also work on exchanging experiences, especially with the aim of research and development, as well as providing consultations on new investments.

This came during a meeting with Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El Molla, Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa regions of the Malaysian Petronas, Giuseppe Pedretti, and the accompanying delegation.

