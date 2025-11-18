Arab Finance: Khalda Petroleum Company has made a new natural gas discovery in the Western Desert after drilling the Jumana-1 exploratory well, according to a statement.

This achievement aligns with the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' efforts to maximize production rates and encourage investment partners to expand exploration drilling activities.

Results showed an estimated production rate of approximately 36 million cubic feet of natural gas per day (mcf/d) from the well.

The testing and initial reservoir assessment are underway, paving the way for the well to be brought online the day after tomorrow.

This follows the implementation of new incentives approved by the ministry to encourage investment in gas production from Khalda's operating areas.

This discovery represents a new addition to Apache Corporation's activities, the investment partner in Khalda's Western Desert fields, in the exploration and development of gas resources, as well as crude oil.