The Egyptian Ministry of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation hosted a high-level dialogue to bolster economic relations between Egypt and Japan, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic partnership.

The Monday meeting, chaired by Minister Rania Al-Mashat, brought together government officials, Japanese financial institutions, and representatives from various Egyptian ministries. Participants discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in areas such as economic development, infrastructure, renewable energy, and human capital development.

Al-Mashat emphasised the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and Japan, noting the shared vision for sustainable development. She highlighted recent high-level visits between the two countries that have elevated their relationship to a strategic level.

“The coincidence of the current session of the high-level dialogue with the 70th anniversary of relations between the two countries is an opportunity to strengthen the future partnership and move the joint relations to broader horizons,” she said.

The minister reviewed the ongoing development cooperation portfolio between Egypt and Japan, which includes projects in sectors such as education, health, renewable energy, and infrastructure. She also stressed the importance of empowering the private sector and providing more financing mechanisms for Egyptian companies.

The minister also highlighted the importance of empowering the private sector through increased financing mechanisms and the “HAFIZ” platform for financial and technical support. She stressed the need for localising industry, developing human capital, supporting digital entrepreneurship, and promoting scientific research applications.

“We are committed to empowering the private sector and increasing exports through the promotion of industry,” she said. “We believe it is also essential to increase Japanese business and investments to benefit from the competitive economic opportunities offered by Egypt, as well as the importance of deepening the partnership with JICA and other financing institutions to stimulate private sector investments in priority areas.”

Japanese Ambassador Oka Hiroshi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the high-level dialogue and reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Egypt. He praised the achievements made over the 70 years of cooperation and expressed hope for further collaboration in areas such as technology and trilateral cooperation with other African and Middle Eastern countries.

Representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) also participated in the meeting. They discussed their respective roles in supporting bilateral cooperation and highlighted their ongoing projects and initiatives in Egypt.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue working together to deepen their economic partnership and achieve shared development goals.

