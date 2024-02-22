Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla held a session of discussions with the Japanese Ambassador to Cairo Oka Hiroshi to review oil and gas investment opportunities in Egypt, according to a statement by the Egyptian ministry.

For his part, Hiroshi that his country is looking forward to increasing cooperation with Egypt in the energy sector during the near future.

This came during the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

