Egyptian Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy has met with the Irish Ambassador to Cairo Nuala O'Brien to boost cooperation in several civil aviation areas, according to a statement.

The two sides discussed the possibility of exchanging expertise, promoting air traffic and shipment, in addition to providing technical support needed to maintain some Irish airline.

Egypt is probing launching new routes with Ireland, with the aim of expanding its network in Western Europe.

It is worth noting that Egypt is currently operating a direct air route between Cairo and Dublin, with four flights a week.

