In a fast-paced world driven by digital transformation, Egypt stands out as one of the most dynamic adopters of online tools. By mid-2025, global internet users reached 5.65 billion, including 5.41 billion active on social media, spending an average of 34 hours weekly online. In Egypt, internet penetration hit 81.8% of the population, outpacing the global average. Egyptian users spend 33.5 hours weekly online, with 95.6% of those aged 16+ accessing the internet via mobile devices.
In this Factsheet, we will screen the latest statistics defining the digital landscape in Egypt, while highlighting the country’s global position.
- Concerning the use of search engines, Egypt ranks 52nd globally, with 72.4% of internet users aged 16+ using search engines. Google Chrome takes the lead, with 96.61% of web traffic, placing Egypt 5th worldwide in its usage.
- As for AI, 60.5% of Egyptian internet users aged 16+ report being excited about artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, 28% use ChatGPT, placing Egypt 18th
- Chat and messenger services are used monthly by 87.2% of internet users aged 16+ in Egypt. Meanwhile, 71.1% use emails and 27.7% rely on mobile video calls.
- Online purchases are made by 34.3% of internet users aged 16+, ranking Egypt 53rd. Moreover, 19.6% buy groceries online on a weekly basis.
- Egypt lags behind in the use of online financial services such as banking, investment, and insurance websites or apps, with only 11.1% of internet users aged 16+ engaging in these services, far below the global average of 38.6%.
- Streaming music is accessed by 71.9% of internet users aged 16+, while 17.5% use health and fitness websites or apps. Around 17.1% check their symptoms online.
- Regarding online video content, 93.6% of Egyptian users aged 16+ stream videos, spending an average of around 14 hours per week. On average, a single user spends about 7 hours weekly streaming short videos such as reels and TikToks.
- Social media networks and chat apps are used by 89.6% of Egyptian internet users aged 16+, with an average of 8 hours and 38 minutes spent weekly per user. Nearly 49.1% of social media users aged 16+ use these platforms to search for brands and potential purchases.
- Facebook drives 71.88% of social media traffic. Additionally, 22.9% of social media users aged 16+ follow influencers, while 43.8% use social media for work-related activities.
