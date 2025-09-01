In a fast-paced world driven by digital transformation, Egypt stands out as one of the most dynamic adopters of online tools. By mid-2025, global internet users reached 5.65 billion, including 5.41 billion active on social media, spending an average of 34 hours weekly online. In Egypt, internet penetration hit 81.8% of the population, outpacing the global average. Egyptian users spend 33.5 hours weekly online, with 95.6% of those aged 16+ accessing the internet via mobile devices.

In this Factsheet, we will screen the latest statistics defining the digital landscape in Egypt, while highlighting the country’s global position.

Concerning the use of search engines, Egypt ranks 52nd globally, with 72.4% of internet users aged 16+ using search engines. Google Chrome takes the lead, with 96.61% of web traffic, placing Egypt 5th worldwide in its usage.

As for AI, 60.5% of Egyptian internet users aged 16+ report being excited about artificial intelligence (AI). Notably, 28% use ChatGPT, placing Egypt 18th

Chat and messenger services are used monthly by 87.2% of internet users aged 16+ in Egypt. Meanwhile, 71.1% use emails and 27.7% rely on mobile video calls.

Online purchases are made by 34.3% of internet users aged 16+, ranking Egypt 53rd. Moreover, 19.6% buy groceries online on a weekly basis.

Egypt lags behind in the use of online financial services such as banking, investment, and insurance websites or apps, with only 11.1% of internet users aged 16+ engaging in these services, far below the global average of 38.6%.

Streaming music is accessed by 71.9% of internet users aged 16+, while 17.5% use health and fitness websites or apps. Around 17.1% check their symptoms online.

Regarding online video content, 93.6% of Egyptian users aged 16+ stream videos, spending an average of around 14 hours per week. On average, a single user spends about 7 hours weekly streaming short videos such as reels and TikToks.

Social media networks and chat apps are used by 89.6% of Egyptian internet users aged 16+, with an average of 8 hours and 38 minutes spent weekly per user. Nearly 49.1% of social media users aged 16+ use these platforms to search for brands and potential purchases.

Facebook drives 71.88% of social media traffic. Additionally, 22.9% of social media users aged 16+ follow influencers, while 43.8% use social media for work-related activities.

