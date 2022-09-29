Arab Finance: Egypt has implemented seven debt swap programs so far at a total value of $114 million, according to a speech by Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat on September 28th.

Al-Mashat also noted that the country seeks to execute further programs over the coming period.

This announcement was made during the launch of the first edition of the Food Security Symposium 2022.

Egypt has launched the national climate change strategy 2030 to support green transition in the country, she mentioned.

Moreover, the minister added that Egypt has given the priority to several key sectors, including power and electricity, transport, agriculture, water, and oil and gas, in terms of adaptation and mitigation projects.