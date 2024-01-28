Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait met with Hong Kong's Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui and agreed to ink a double taxation avoidance agreement this year, as per a statement by the Egyptian side.

On the sidelines of the Asian Financial Form, both officials discussed ways of deepening bilateral relations and exchanging expertise on mechanisms for dealing with the negative effects of global economic crises and geopolitical tensions.

Maait expressed his country’s aspiration to benefit from Hong Kong’s experience in enhancing investment flows.

They also agreed to offer bonds in the Egyptian pound on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).