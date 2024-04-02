Heliopolis Housing and Development (HELI) logged a net profit after tax of EGP 7.808 billion in 2023, up by 1,194.48% year on year (YoY) from EGP 603.239 million, according to the company’s financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The company’s operating revenues grew to EGP 15.620 billion in the 12-month period ended December 31st, compared to EGP 1.999 billion in 2022.

Heliopolis Housing is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as projects’ planning and supervising.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).