Arab Finance: The Gulf of Suez Petroleum Company (GUPCO) and Dragon Oil organized a specialized workshop on the optimal use of AI tools in oil and gas development and production activities from brownfields, according to a statement.

This aligns with the first axis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources' strategy aimed at enhancing research, exploration, and production.

The workshop focused on maximizing the benefit of AI technologies to expand production efficiency and achieving the highest possible productivity from mature fields.

It featured a presentation by the American company Rosenxt on a study currently being conducted by GUPCO to use AI applications in operational processes, intending to improve production efficiency, particularly in the Morgan and Badri fields.

The presentation highlighted the steps taken since the study was launched last August. The study relied on a massive database of historical production records dating back to the 1960s, representing a wealth of information covering data from more than 400 wells.

It provided an accurate performance analysis and identified opportunities to improve and boost production.

Meanwhile, the study is expected to be completed by the end of October, with plans to apply its findings in the remaining producing fields over the next two years.

