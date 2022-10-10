Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry and his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias stressed the depth of the cooperative relations between the two countries and their coordination on all issues and files of common interest on Sunday.

This came in a joint press conference in Cairo after a meeting between the two top diplomats as part of Dendias’ visit to Egypt.

The two parties described the relations between their countries as “strategic,” explaining that it was agreed to continue political coordination and strengthen economic and trade relations, especially in the field of energy.

Shoukry added that their talks stressed the importance of the agreement signed between the two countries to demarcate maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Furthermore, he said that the agreement is fundamental and that the two countries are committed to achieving what was agreed to for their benefit.

The FM also noted that the regional and international situation in the field of gas and energy security was reviewed, stressing the need to provide support to the countries most affected economically by the current crisis.

Regarding the situation in Libya and the need to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, Shoukry referred to Egypt’s efforts to bring the views of the Libyan parties closer and the ongoing consultations on the development of the constitutional framework necessary to hold elections to get the country out of the crisis, restore Libya’s sovereignty and preserve its territorial integrity.

Moreover, he stressed the need for all foreign forces and mercenaries to exit from Libyan lands.

Additionally, he pointed out that the Government of National Unity in Tripoli is outgoing and has no right to sign international agreements.

Shoukry then called on the UN to take a clear position towards this government, which was chosen by a mechanism established by the UN through the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) to complete a roadmap that ends with the holding of elections.

For his part, Dendias said that his country seeks to strengthen cooperation with Egypt at the bilateral level and within the EU.

He explained that his country also supports the holding of presidential and legislative elections in Libya, expressing Greece’s concern about the situation that threatens the fragile stability in Libya and the region.

Moreover, Dendias pointed out that the agreement signed recently by the outgoing government of national unity contradicts the UN, stressing the illegality of the government’s actions as it does not represent the Libyan people.

He added that the Libyan side is under pressure to sign agreements with a particular country in the region, stressing that the Libyan agreement signed by the reconciliation government in 2019 led to a state of instability.

“It is not possible to draw a virtual reality… We signed an agreement with Egypt to demarcate the maritime border in accordance with the law of the sea… Greece has the intention and the obligation to defend its rights in accordance with international law,” he concluded.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).