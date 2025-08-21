Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt collectively rose on Wednesday after the 24-karat gold rose to EGP 5,171.5 per gram for buying and EGP 5,200 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price jumped to EGP 4,740.5 for purchasing and EGP 4,766.75 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,525 per gram for buying and EGP 4,550 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,878.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,900 for selling.

Finally, the gold pound’s price amounted to EGP 36200 for buying and EGP 36400 for selling.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).