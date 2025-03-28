Arab Finance: Gold prices in Egypt collectively fell on Thursday, with the 24-karat recording EGP 4,920 per gram for buying and EGP 4,942.75 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price dropped to EGP 4,510 for purchasing and EGP 4,531 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold price went down to EGP 4,305 per gram for buying and EGP 4,325 for selling.

The 18-karat gold also slipped to EGP 3,690 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,707.25 for selling.

Meanwhile, the gold pound’s price stood at EGP 34,440 for buying and EGP 34,600 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce price hit $3,074.61 for buying and $3,074.94 for selling.

